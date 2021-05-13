Punjab: Vaccine Rollout For Families Of Healthcare Workers Between 18-44 Years From May 14

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh declared on Thursday, May 13, that the vaccination will be available for the 18-44 age group starting Friday, May 14, for families of healthcare workers in both the public and private sectors, as well as those with co-morbidities.

Punjab CM announces COVID vaccination for 18-44 age group

According to the official release issued by the state government, the Chief Minister also instructed the Health Department to begin the process of vaccinating co-morbid prisoners in this age group.

The official release read, "Reviewing the Covid situation and the vaccination status at a virtual meeting of his cabinet, the Chief Minister asked the Health Department to kickstart the vaccination programme for these priority groups from identified school and other buildings, to prevent further spread of the pandemic due to crowding at government hospitals."

'Vaccination worked better'

Dr Gagandeep Kang, a special invitee to the Expert Group, briefed the cabinet, saying that preliminary results showed vaccinations worked better than anticipated against the Coronavirus, even against the mutant B.1.617 type, and that a tailored response to the vaccination programme was required. According to the release, she recommended using Covishield more often because of its affordability and availability and the fact that it has high efficacy even with a single dose and that the second dose can be extended up to 12 weeks. Dr Kang proposed that the Indian government be asked to add obesity to the list of comorbidities that should be prioritised for vaccination.

Punjab recorded near 8,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours with 4971 recoveries and 193 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries stand at 3,76,465. As of now, Punjab recorded 4,67,539 COVID infections so far. A total of 11,111 people have died from the infection. In the last 24 hours, India reported 3,62,727 new COVID-19 cases and 4,120 deaths, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry. There were 1,93,82,642 discharges and 2,54,197 deaths in total. Currently, there are 37,04,099 active cases all over the world.

Picture Credit: PTI