Punjab Vigilance Bureau Arrests 8 For Illegally Obtaining Land Compensation

The Punjab Vigilance bureau Tuesday said it has arrested eight people for allegedly getting land compensation in a fraudulent manner.

A spokesperson for the bureau in a statement said the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had in 2016 published notices in Mohali for acquisition of land of various villages and later also issued notifications in this regard.

The accused, identified as Bhupinder Singh, a property dealer, in connivance with some officials of the GMADA, revenue and horticulture departments, started planting guava orchards on the said agricultural land by getting land on general power of attorneys, he added.

Singh along with another person identified as Mukesh Jindal and some others got land compensation worth crores of rupees by showing that they owned guava orchards.

Besides Bhupinder and Mukesh, the VB also arrested six others including a revenue official, the spokesperson said.

He said six more people who were working in the horticultural department were yet to be arrested.

The VB spokesperson added that further investigation was underway.