Punjab Vigilance Dept Raids Ex-finance Min Manpreet Badal’s Residence In Chandigarh

Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday raided the Chandigarh residence of former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal, who is accused of alleged corruption in the purchase of two plots in Model Town phase-1.

This development comes hours after Punjab Vigilance teams raided several locations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand in search of Badal.

A lookout notice has also been issued against Badal, who was the finance minister in the Congress government and later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The police fear that he could have fled abroad.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against Badal, former Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) chief administrator Bikramjit Shergill, Amandeep Singh, Rajiv Kumar, Pankaj, and Vikas Arora in connection with alleged irregularities in the purchase of a property in Bathinda's Model Town. Amandeep Singh, Kumar, and Arora have already been arrested.

The probe was launched on the 2021 complaint of BJP leader Sarup Chand Singla, who was earlier associated with Shiromani Akali Dal. He had alleged that Badal had abused his position as a minister to convert commercial plots into residential plots for himself.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery), and also under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the probe, it was found that Badal abused his position to purchase two plots measuring 1,560 square yards in Model Town phase-1 Bathinda, thereby causing a financial loss of lakhs of rupees to the state exchequer, according to the vigilance bureau.

It was found that Badal allegedly colluded with the officials of the BDA and misled the general public during the bidding of plots in the year 2021. Fake maps were uploaded to prevent public participation in the bidding process, the bureau said.

AAP takes jibe at Badal

Taking a jibe at Manpreet Singh Badal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that those who used to boast about honesty are now running from pillar to pillar to save their skin. "There is a huge difference between speaking the truth and standing by it," the CM said.