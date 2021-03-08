Punjab Waives Farm Loans Of 1.3 Lakh People; Announces 29 New Populist Schemes In Assembly

The Finance Minister of Punjab, Manpreet Singh Badal presented the last state budget for Punjab under the Amarinder Singh-led government on Monday with an outlay of Rs 1,68,015 crore, for the financial year 2021-22 in the state assembly. On the occasion of International Women's Day, he announced that women will commute for free in government-run buses. The biggest announcement by Badal was that 49,989 posts in the State government will be filled in the first phase against one lakh vacancies.

While Rs 1,600 crore has been allotted for the Smart Cities mission, the FM earmarked Rs 1,928 crore for subsidised electricity in Punjab, for FY 2021-22. FM Singh said that the government will raise the old-age pension from Rs 750 per month to double that is Rs 1,500 per month.

The State government will increase the allocation under the Ashirwad scheme to Rs 51,000 from Rs 21,000 in the last FY.

29 new schemes for farmers

Farmers will get relief owing to the farm loan waiver of Rs 1,186 crore that will take into account the loans of 1.13 lakh agrarians in the state. This also includes a loan waiver of Rs 526 crore for landless farmers in the next phase, under the crop loan waiver scheme for FY 2021-22.

He said that in order to strengthen the existing canal systems, 29 new schemes will be initiated and Rs 897 crore will be spent to improve the canal irrigational mechanisms. In order to mitigate the risk that horticulture farmers face, agriculture schemes have been announced, under which a base price will be fixed for horticulture crops.

He announced that Mohali will get Agricultural Marketing Innovation Research and Intelligence Centre. The state government in addition has set aside Rs 200 crore for crop diversification. Every district will be equipped with an Agriculture Development Bureau, while special emphasis will be on horticulture with an allocation of Rs 361 crore in the new state budget.

FM Singh further announced that Rs 3,780 crore will be shelled in the next three years, while Rs 1,104 crore has been allocated to benefit the farmers under the 'Kamyaab Kisan Kushaal Punjab' umbrella programme.

Education sector

Referring to the educational sector, FM Singh announced Rs 750 crore will be allocated for giving scholarships to 2 lakh students under the Post Matric Scholarship scheme. Rs 432 crore has been allocated for setting up Interfaith Institute at GNDU.

250 schools will be upgraded while the Badal government will shell Rs 100 crore for smartphones that will be given to the students of Class 12. The state government will spend Rs 140 crore for digital education while all government colleges will be upgraded. The FM further said that a massive amount of Rs 1,064 crore will be allocated for GNDU, Punjabi University, PAU, Rajiv Gandhi National Law University.

Health sector

The FM then said that two medical colleges and hospitals will be set up at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, with an expenditure of Rs 650 crore. Mullanpur will get a unit of the Tata Memorial Hospital which will be completed by spending Rs 450 crore, FM Singh announced.

The subdivisional hospitals at Talwandi Sabo, Nabha, Patti, Dera Bassi Muktsar, Gurdaspur, Bhawanigarh, and Raikot will get eight new maternal and child health wings. The Government Medical College in Patiala will be upgraded by shelling Rs 92 crore, he added.

Other major sectors

The FM also proposed Rs 1.513 crore for power subsidy to domestic consumers. The expenditure on the social sector has been increased to Rs 4,000 crore from Rs 2,320 crore in FY 2020-21.

FM Singh then declared that the Badal government proposes to extend the GST incentives until October 17, 2022, so more investments can be attracted for the state. Meanwhile, the pension for Punjabi writers in the state has been increased to Rs 20 lakh in the current financial year compared to Rs 10 lakh in the previous FY.



Freedom fighter's pension has been increased from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500 per month. He then said that a new scheme will be in place to monitor the water quality for arsenic-affected villages.

