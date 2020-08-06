Punjab CM Captain Amarinder: 1.78 Lakh Smartphones Will Be Given To Class 12 Students

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced on Wednesday that the government will be distributing 1.78 lakh smartphones to the students of Class 12 in the state. This initiative was taken by Punjab Cabinet in collaboration with YuWaah of UNICEF India.

'Pride of Punjab'

E-learning is the current teaching method being used by schools to educate students but a large number of people in India are underprivileged and cannot afford gadgets like smartphones, laptops or tabs. This has become a major hiccup in the e-learning process and in order to overcome this challenge the Punjab Cabinet has taken this move. The Department of Sports & Youth Services of Punjab Government has collaborated with YuWaah which is a joint initiative of UNICEF India, private sector & civil society organizations to launch this project that has been named 'Pride of Punjab'.

The department has already received 50,000 smartphones and will begin distributing them in the near future. They have planned to complete the distribution of these smartphones to all the class 12 students of the government schools in the state by November. A total of 1.78 Lakh smartphones will be distributed to the students of Punjab which will allow them to communicate with their teachers and gain knowledge irrespective of the time, place or the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh launched this initiative along with the YuWaah team and other government officials. He also tweeted his live interaction with the Youth of Punjab which was conducted along with Chief Secretary of Punjab Vini Mahajan, Minister of Department of Sports & Youth Services Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, UNICEF representative and member of Punjab State Advisory Council Ravi Venkatesan and the CEO of YuWaah, Mr Abhishek Gupta. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh also took this opportunity to encourage the students and the youth of Punjab to achieve great heights and bring glory to the state.

[Live] Sharing my interaction with the youth of Punjab at the launch of the initiative 'Pride of Punjab' by the Department of Sports & Youth Services & YuWaah - a joint initiative of @UNICEFIndia, private sector & civil society organisations. https://t.co/J03xdjXaLo — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 5, 2020

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the schools have shut down in order to prevent COVID-19 transmission among the students, teachers and the non-teaching staff. This is why schools have turned to online teaching to continue education across the country.