Punjab Withdraws Supply Of COVID Vaccines To Private Hospitals Amid Backlash; Seeks Return

Amid strong criticism from the Opposition, the Punjab government on Friday withdrew its order of providing one time-limited vaccine doses to 18-44 years age group population through private hospitals and asked private healthcare centres to return all vaccine jabs available with them.

"The order of providing one-time limited vaccine doses to 18-44 years age group population through private hospital has not been taken in the right spirit and is hereby withdrawn. Further, it has been decided that the private hospitals should return forthwith all the vaccine doses available with them." "The doses which they have not utilized as of date should also be returned back, once they get direct supplies from the manufacturers. The amount deposited by the private hospitals in the vaccine fund shall be refunded to them," a notification from the Punjab government read.

The order comes allegations from the opposition that the Congress government of “diverting" Coronavirus vaccines to private hospitals at “hefty margins" and making a profit from the same. Akali Dal supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal has accused the Punjab govt of selling vaccines procured at Rs 400/dose to private hospitals for Rs 1060, who are charging people Rs 1,560/dose.

Punjab Govt orders probe into vaccine allegations

Punjab health minister BS Sidhu said total 42,000 vaccines were given to private hospitals which have been taken back. Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh immediately took cognisance of the incident and the decision was mixed, he said. The Minister assured that those who have paid an extra price for the vaccine will get reimbursement.

Denying any knowledge of the alleged sale of vaccines to private hospitals in Punjab, state health minister BS Sidhu on Friday, said that he had 'no control over vaccines'. Moreover, he ordered a probe into the Oppositions’ allegations that the state government has been “diverting" vaccines to private hospitals.

“What I have learnt through media, I have already ordered for a probe and we will order a proper inquiry. We will keep the issue before the chief minister," he said.

Reports state that COVAXIN doses procured by Punjab govt at Rs. 420 per dose were being sold to multiple private hospitals for Rs.1060 per dose. Directly acquired by the state government for people aged between 18 and 44 having co-morbidities, for construction workers and families of healthcare workers in government vaccination centres, the private hospitals are reportedly administering the doses to all adults at Rs.1560 each. The vaccines sold to private hospitals were a part of the 1.14 lakh COVAXIN doses which Punjab received on May 27. Punjab offers free inoculation for the 18-44 age group at state hospitals.