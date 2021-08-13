Punjab Youth Federation, Sarpanch Gill Hoist Tricolour In Khalistani Leader's Village

In a strong response to the threats made by Khalistani Gurpatwant Pannun, Sarpanch Meeka Gill and Punjab Youth Federation boys on August 11 hoisted the Indian tricolour flag at his native village, Khankot, in Amritsar. Pannun belongs to the US-based Pro-Khalistan organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and he is the organizer of 'Referendum 2020'. The Khalistani leader had earlier announced a cash reward of US 1 million dollars from the pro-Khalistani group for the one who stops the Indian Prime Minister from hoisting the flag on Red Fort on 15th August and asked his followers to “break the country (India)”.

The Pro-Khalistan group, SFJ has also issued threats against Chief Ministers of several Indian states against unfurling the Indian national flag on Independence Day on 15th August. These include Jai Ram Thakur, Himachal Pradesh, Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh and Captain Amarinder Singh of Punjab. Pannu’s family has around 18-acre agricultural land in Khankot village and also have a residential plot.

SFJ calls against Independence Day celebrations in Himachal Pradesh

Earlier, the Khalistani group had made specific threats for Himachal Pradesh and urged the citizens of the state to stop Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur from hoisting the national flag was circulated amongst the residents of the state. The request was made days after the Himachal Pradesh police registered a case against Pannun for provoking people against the August 15 celebrations. Earlier on July 30, the organisation purportedly issued a threat that CM Jai Ram Thakur would not be allowed to hoist the national flag in the hill state.

Journalists in Shimla also received threatening calls from the UK and US-based numbers urging them to not allow CM Thakur to unfurl the Indian Tricolour in Himachal Pradesh on August 15. The caller, in a recorded message, said that since Himachal Pradesh was part of Punjab, they will take over all merged areas after doing a referendum in Punjab. The caller even appealed to all farmers in Punjab and pro-Khalistan Sikhs to come with tractors and stop Jai Ram Thakur from unfurling the national flag.

Pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice

SFJ is a US-based secessionist group that pushes for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda. The group's primary objective is to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab. To meet the objective, the group came up with a website in February, which was banned on the orders of the Department of Telecommunications just four days after its launch.