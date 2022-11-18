Punjabi Singer Babbu Maan Receives Death Threats From Gangster Group; Security Beefed Up

Punjabi singer Babbu Maan has received threats from a gangster group over a phone call as well as on social media.

As per police sources, the singer has received death threats from the gangsters of the Bambiha group. Following the call, security of Maan has increased as heavy police forces have been deployed outside his Mohali residence. According to the intelligence inputs, it is suspected that members of the Bambiha gang are plotting an attack on Babbu Maan.

In Punjab, the concern over gangs came to the fore after singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered in May by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in the broad daylight.

Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Popular singer and Congress leader Shubhdeep Singh, a.k.a Sidhu Moosewala was shot down at a village in Mansa on May 29. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

AAP government came under fire for the singer's murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Punjab DGP VK Bhawra addressed a press conference and clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

In August, an 1850-page chargesheet had been filed in the Moosewala murder case. The chargesheet named 24, including 20 who have been arrested and four who are putting up in other countries. Goldy Brar has been named as the 'mastermind in the case.