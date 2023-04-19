Sidhu Moosewala Murder Probe: Accused Anmol Bishnoi Spotted Partying In California, US

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused Anmol Bishnoi was spotted partying and dancing at a wedding reception in the US, even as police in India are on the prowl to nab him. He was reportedly spotted dancing and enjoying at a wedding reception at Bakersfield in California.

Anmol Bishnoi, who is also the brother of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is wanted in Sidhu Moosewala's murder case and is on the run after the incident. Two videos of him partying at the wedding reception have surfaced on social media, which is being vastly shared now. Surprisingly, Punjabi singers Karan Aujla and Sharry Mann too reportedly attended the same reception on Sunday.

Both the singers clarified that they were unaware of Anmol Bishnoi's presence

In the video footage, both the singers can be seen performing, while Anmol was dancing next to them. After the video hit social media, both the singers were highly criticised.

Singer Karan Aujla himself confirmed that he performed there on an invitation. Aujla and Mann, both clarified on social media that they were not aware if any questionable person was dancing at their performances. Meanwhile, the videos have raised questions on how the gangster is roaming freely in the United States, even after having a red corner notice against him by the Interpol.

Anmol Bishnoi is among India's dreaded gangsters based abroad. The Union Home Ministry recently listed him as one of the most notorious gangsters of India, who is hiding in the US. Bishnoi has been charge sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab Police probing Sidhu Moosewala's murder case had said that Anmol Bishnoi was one of the main conspirators in the case, who fled from India on a fake passport a few months before the murder.

Notably, six miscreants had shot Sidhu Moosewala dead on May 29, last year, when he along with his friends was on his way to a village in Mansa district of Punjab in his car. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police has said that the matter has been taken into consideration and raised before the higher authorities. The authorities are trying to complete the extradition process of all the remaining accused in the Moosewala's murder case.