Punjabi Writer Sultana Begum Passes Away At 72 In Mohali; Tributes Pour In

Renowned Punjabi writer and poet Sultana Begum has passed away at a private hospital in Punjab's Mohali. According to the family, Begum passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, May 27, night after battling a brief illness.

Following the sad news of her demise, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal paid his condolences and said that the late poet would always be remembered in the literary world for her works adorned with literary satire and books like 'Shugufe'.

"I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to all the literary lovers on the demise of Sultana Begum Ji, the renowned poet of Punjab and a respected personality of the Punjabi literary world. She will always be remembered in the literary world for her works adorned with literary satire and books like 'Shugufe'," tweeted Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Punjab Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also expressed his grief at the demise of Begum and called it an 'irreparable loss' to the Punjabi literature.

More about Sultana Begum

Sultana Begum was born in 1949, two years after the Partition. After completing her MA in Punjabi and Urdu, Sultana Begum did her PhD in Indian theatre. She also had a diploma in the Persian language. The late poet spent a large chunk of her life working for the Punjab State Education Board where she penned many school textbooks that eventually paved way for her to become an author. Her autobiography “Katra Katra Zindagi” is one of her most well-read and critically acclaimed book, besides 'Shugufe'.

Image: Facebook/Sultana Begum