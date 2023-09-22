Punjabis Settled In Canada Will Be Hit By Suspension Of Visa Services: Bikram Majithia

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday asked the Centre to review its decision to suspend visa services for Canadians, saying it will be a big blow to the families of Punjabis settled in that country.

India on Thursday announced temporarily suspending the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens in view of "security threats" faced by its high commission and consulates in Canada, amid an escalating diplomatic row over Ottawa's allegations relating to the killing of a Khalistani separatist on Canadian soil.

The row erupted following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. India has rejected the charge as absurd.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Majithia said the Centre's decision to suspend visas for Canadian citizens is a big blow to the lakhs of Punjabis settled in Canada.

They occasionally visit India, particularly Punjab, on social occasions to meet their families in times of grief or happiness, Majithia wrote on X.

Indian Government's decision to suspend visas for Canadian nationals is a big blow for lakhs of Punjabis settled in Canada. They occasionally visit India particularly Punjab on social occasions to meet their families in hour of grief or happiness.

Also, this decision can lead to… pic.twitter.com/Iks0JdD2kB — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) September 21, 2023

Also, this decision can lead to financial, emotional and social loss for them, he added.

“I urge GoI to review its decision as because of some individuals, people-to-people contact should not suffer,” said Majithia.

Echoing similar sentiments, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the move to suspend visa services for Canadians amid heightened tensions between India and Canada will badly impact Punjabis who have now taken Canadian citizenship.

“A large number of Indian Diaspora have families living back home including elderly parents & siblings whom they visit during the festive season, hence I appeal to the @MEAIndia to resolve the issue at the earliest,” Warring said on X.