'Punjab's Air Quality Is Number 1': AAP Minister After Being Confronted On Stubble Burning

After Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann waved off questions posed by Republic over stubble burning and resulting pollution in the state, Kuldeep Dhaliwal took it a step further saying the air quality in Punjab is number one. When confronted by Republic, Dhaliwal, the Agriculture Minister of Punjab said that his state has air quality better than Delhi and Haryana, implying that the grave situation of air pollution is not as serious as it seems.

When asked about the deteriorating air quality, Dhaliwal posed counter questions. "Have you seen the air quality in Punjab? It's better than Haryana and Delhi. It's number one". He refused to answer further questions, saying he will answer everything during the next press conference. Earlier on Friday, Republic also confronted Punjab CM Mann who chose to remain silent and drove off in his car.

AAP is not the only one responsible

While addressing a press conference earlier on Friday, AAP Supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the air pollution in the national capital and the adjoining states is a problem for the entire north India. He even listed reasons for it except for stubble burning. “It’s an issue of the whole of north India. AAP is not the only one that is responsible for it. It’s not that Delhi and Punjab governments are responsible for it. There are many reasons for it. Some are locals and some are regional."

"We have governments in Delhi and Punjab. It’s not a time for finger-pointing or blame game. They say we are responsible, we say they are responsible- but people will get no relief from this. People need solutions. We accept that stubble burning is happening in Punjab. But farmers are not responsible for it. When farmers will get solutions, they will stop stubble burning," Kejriwal added.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal has announced that primary schools will be closed from Saturday in view of the spike in pollution levels in the national capital. "Primary classes will be closed from tomorrow and outdoor activities for classes above fifth standard will be suspended. We are also mulling over implementing the odd-even scheme for plying of vehicles," he said.