Punjab's Anti-gangster Task Force Arrests Key Bishnoi Gang Member

Quick links:
Representative (Image: Shutterstock)
Punjab's anti-gangster task force has arrested a key associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with a pistol and some live cartridges on him, said an officer on Tuesday.
"In a major breakthrough, AGTF-Punjab has arrested Randhir Singh @ Commando @ Fauji, key associate of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang," Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet on Tuesday.
In a major breakthrough, AGTF-Punjab has arrested Randhir Singh @ Commando @ Fauji, key associate of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) July 11, 2023
The accused had a criminal history with number of cases registered against him in #Punjab & #Haryana (1/3) pic.twitter.com/2LmvGVhji9
The accused has a criminal history with a number of cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana, he said.
"He was tasked by his handlers Goldy Brar & Jaggu Bhagwanpuria separately to harm specific targets. Further, he was assigned by Bhagwanpuria to help escape his jailed associate from police custody during court appearance," said DGP.
A pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered from Randhir Singh, he said, adding, his arrest has averted some "sensational crimes" from happening in Punjab and Haryana.
(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)