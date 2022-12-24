Punjab's Bhagwant Mann Asked 'How Can One Become A Chief Minister?' Here's His Answer

Taking part in the mega PTM of a school in Patiala, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was put forth a tough question on Saturday. Mann sitting alongside Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, took questions from several students, one of whom asked, 'Sir, how can I become a Chief Minister like you?'

Laughing, Mann said, "Child, for this, you will have to devote yourself to the service of people...Become a doctor, engineer or commissioner, but serve the people...When you listen to the people, one day, they themselves will ask you, 'why don't you stand for the elections?' They will only make you win."

Giving his own example, the Punjab CM added, "I was a comedian...I could have earned lump sum money but people told me 'you talk so well about the system, why don't you stand for elections?' I said, 'let's do it'...Yes, the first time, I lost...But, the next time, they made me win...So, it is give and take."

Student: Sir, how can I become a Chief Minister like you?



CM @BhagwantMann: पहले आपको समाज की सेवा करनी होगी, लोगों के दुख को बांटना होगा। तब लोग ख़ुद आपको चुनाव लड़ने के लिए कहेंगे।



मैं भी Comedian था लेकिन लोगों ने मुझे चुनाव लड़वा कर जिताया।#MegaPTMPunjab pic.twitter.com/jC17mzbygH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 24, 2022

From stand-up comedian to Punjab's CM

A professional comedian, Mann has participated in various drama and music programmes besides giving live performances in a number of countries. He took the political plunge in 2011 by joining the People's Party of Punjab, and contested the 2012 Punjab Assembly election, but was unsuccessful.

Post switching allegiance to AAP in 2014, he was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time by defeating Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa by a margin of 2,11,721 votes from the Sangrur constituency. However, he lost to SAD supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Jalalabad seat in the 2017 state Assembly election.

But, the 49-year-old politician retained the Sangrur seat in the 2019 General Election As a parliamentarian, he was a member of the Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs, and Public Distribution as well as the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of External Affairs.

He fought the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab from the Dhuri seat and won by a huge margin of 58,000 votes, against Congress leader Dalvir Singh Goldy. He then took oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab.