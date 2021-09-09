Last Updated:

'30%-40% crops damaged' | Punjab's Bhatinda District Severely Hit By Pink Bollworm Infestation In Cotton Farms

The Joint Director from Agriculture Dept, Gurvinder Singh said that they are actively supervising the issue of pink bollworm infestation in Punjab's Bathinda.

Written By
Anwesha Majumdar
Punjab

Credit: ANI


Pink bollworm infestations have been discovered in Bathinda district’s cotton farms in Punjab. Cotton growing farmers from Bhatinda are concerned about the infestation before the major harvesting season which will next week. The Joint Director from Agriculture Department, Gurvinder Singh said that they are actively supervising the issue. He informed ANI, “We are monitoring the situation closely with block-level officers recommending pesticides to contain worm attacks." 

Singh even claimed that some farmers utilised pesticides and insecticides that were not approved as the actual reason for the outbreak. He further stated that farmers have been given warnings and any form of carelessness will be punished. Singh even assured that no farmers will suffer losses as a result of the infestation and that the problem of the infection outbreak will be handled quickly. 

More about the pink bollworm infestation  

Cotton is grown on a combined amount of 4.8 lakh hectares in the state of Punjab. As per the Millennium Post website, Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Mahendragarh, and Jind in Haryana, and Bathinda and Mansa in Punjab, are some of the districts afflicted by the infestation pink bollworm. According to Ashish Mehta, a cotton farmer from Mandi Dabwali in Sirsa, the parasite has ruined around 30 to 40% of the farmers' crops in his region. 

READ | Amarinder Singh to 'cook' for Neeraj Chopra, Punjab's Olympic medalists; here's the menu

What is a Pink bollworm?  

The pink bollworm is an insect that causes problems in the production of cotton. The mature insects are tiny grey moth with fringed wings that is small and slender. The female moth deposits her eggs in a cotton boll (the rounded seed capsule of plants), and the larvae that hatch cause harm to the plant by eating. They eat the seeds by chewing through the raw cotton. Cotton is harmed in two ways because it is utilised for both fibre and seed oil. Thus, other insects and fungi can enter the boll through the protective fibrous tissue that has been disrupted. 

READ | SAD swaps two seats with alliance partner BSP in Punjab

(Image Credit: ANI)

READ | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh hosts and cooks dinner for India's Tokyo Olympics stars
READ | BJP names in-charge for assembly polls; Pradhan for UP, Shekhawat for Punjab
READ | COVID: One death, 36 fresh virus cases in Punjab
Tags: Punjab, Gurvinder Singh, Agriculture Department
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND