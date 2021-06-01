Punjab's Mobile COVID-19 Care Centre Lies Abandoned A Day After Inauguration; Watch

A day after inauguration, the mobile COVID care center bus in Punjab was seen lying abandoned. On Monday, Health Minister of Punjab Balbir Singh Sidhu had given it a green signal to provide service, but instead of providing service, it was seen lying at Mohali’s DC office in an abandoned position on Tuesday, as though it has been shown a red signal forever.

Punjab’s Mobile COVID care center bus lying abandon after the inauguration

At the time of inauguration, Sidhu had said, "The MCCU would be equipped with 20 beds, 10 oxygen concentrators, on-site medical and nursing staff, and medical supplies. The SAS Nagar administration will be the first to run the unit in the state. After the success of the pilot project, a few more would be pressed into service.''

As is evident from the video, contrary to the claims made by Sidhu that suggested that the MCCU would be equipped with 20 COVID-19 beds, there was nothing inside except a few mattresses lying on the floor, with uncovered pillows thrown here and there. There were also no oxygen concentrators installed, as was claimed by him, but a few cartons lying on top of the mattresses, next to the pillows. Also, there were no supplies and consumables, let alone medical and nursing staff.

COVID-19 situation in Punjab

This comes at a time Punjab is still struggling to bring down the number of COVID-19 cases. On Monday, the state recorded 2,221 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 5,67,607, while 117 more fatalities pushed the toll to 14,550 in the state. It is pertinent to mention here that of the total number of fresh cases, Jalandhar reported 241 cases, followed by 223 in Ludhiana, 184 in Bathinda, and 164 in Amritsar while of the total number of fatalities, 12 were reported in Patiala, followed by Bathinda with 11 fatalities and Mohali and Muktsar districts with nine fatalities each. The number of active cases stands at 39,263.

(Credit-PTI)