Punjab's Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station Put On Alert After Letter Warning Of Bomb Threat

Security has been heightened on the Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station premises in Punjab's Kapurthala after a letter warning of a bomb attack was found on Wednesday. The letter also mentioned that other stations like Ferozepur and Jalandhar will be blown up.

The letter also mentioned that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and a few other individuals will also be targeted, said the station master of Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station. Following the warning, the police are examining the CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

"Threat letter received by the post today mentioned that major railway stations like Sultanpur Lodhi, Ferozepur and Jalandhar will be blown up by May 21 to avenge. It mentioned that CM Mann and a few other individuals will also be attacked," the station master said.

Babbar Khalsa terrorist arrested in Punjab's Mohali

On Sunday, the Punjab Police arrested a Babbar Khalsa terrorist, who has been evading arrest for the last 12 years and wanted in the Ludhiana's Shingar cinema bomb blast and other cases. Charanjit Singh, alias Patialavi, was nabbed from Mohali's Dera Bassi by the Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF).

He was an active member of the Babbar Khalsa International terrorist module that was busted by police in 2010 for involvement in the 2007 Ludhiana blast, which had left six dead and over 40 injured. The terror module was also allegedly responsible for 2010 blasts in Ambala and at Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala.

Police said that Patialavi was evading arrest for the last 12 years by using different identities and hideouts. "Patialavi, disguising himself as a 'granthi' was presently staying in a gurudwara at Kharagpur in West Bengal and was not using any communication device," AGTF Deputy Inspector General Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.