Punjab's Vaccine Allocation Increased By 25% After CM Amarinder Meets Health Minister

In a key development, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares (MoHFW) on Wednesday ordered an immediate increase in Punjab’s vaccine allocation by 25 percent. The order comes in favour of the state after Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met Mansukh Mandaviya, the Health Minister and sought an increased vaccine allocation, along with the supply of 55 lakh doses of vaccine on priority for his state, keeping in view the forthcoming festive season.

"As of August 7, 2021, Haryana’s per capita vaccination stands at 35.2, Delhi’s at 39.4, J&K’s at 43.7, Himachal Pradesh’s at 62.0 and Rajasthan’s at 35.1, as against 27.1 for Punjab," Amarinder Singh outlined. Having cited data, the CM said that Punjab has relatively very less allocation of vaccines (and hence very low per capita vaccination) as compared to the other states and went on to underline the need for an increase in the allocation to cover more population and catch up with others. He urged the Minister to ensure immediate supplies of both Covishield and Covaxin. The CM said," With sufficient supplies, the state government could arrange to vaccinate 5-7 lakh people daily."

Taking cognizance of the points raised, Mandaviya assured Capt. Amarinder Singh of all help in this regard. He asserted that the supplies would ease from next month, he would fulfil the state’s requirement by Oct 31.

Demand for Bulk Drug Park at Bathinda

Captain Amarinder also urged Mandaviya to consider Punjab’s request for setting up a Bulk Drug Park at Bathinda. In October 2020, the state government had applied to set up the park over 1320-acre land at Bathinda, with its council of ministers approving attractive incentives for the same, the CM pointed out. The incentives include: Power @ Rs 2 per unit, CETP Charges @ Rs 50/KL, Water @ Re 1/KL, Steam @ 50 paise/Kg Solid Waste Treatment @ Rs. 1/Kg, Warehouse Charges @ Rs. 2/sq. Feet and Annual Park Maintenance at Rs. 1/sq. m.

He also took the opportunity to raise before the Health Minister, who also holds an additional portfolio of Chemicals & Fertilizers, the demand for enhanced allocation of DAP stocks to Punjab, as per the revised demand by the State. Suppliers should be directed to ensure that adequate supplies are given as per schedule, he told the minister, reiterating the points he had raised yesterday in this regard during his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"The timely availability of DAP would greatly help in reducing panic buying and black marketing, which would bring a bad name to both the State and the Central Governments", the Chief Minister emphasized.

He further added, "Punjab requires 5.5 Lakh MT of DAP for the forthcoming Rabi season. About 50% of the total requirement is supplied through cooperative societies in the state. Since the consumption of DAP is mostly limited to a short period from the last week of October to the third week of November, when about 80% of the area under wheat is sown, it was necessary to preposition DAP in different parts of the State by the middle of October to avoid any last-minute shortage and resultant delay in sowing."

Capt. Amarinder Singh, Punjab's Chief Minister is currently in Delhi and apart from Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, has already held met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6:30 PM on Wednesday and the two leaders are expected to discuss several issues, including the security concerns in Punjab ahead of the Independence Day.

Image: Republic World & AP-Representative Image