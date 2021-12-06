'Purchase Of S400s Guided Purely By Security Imperatives': India On US CAATSA Threat

India held a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Russia on Monday where it asserted that the country follows an 'independent foreign policy guided by its sovereign interests'. Republic Media Network has received an exclusive scoop on India's stance regarding the possible US CAATSA sanctions in the wake of its purchase of the S400 missile defence system from Moscow. Discussing the possible sanctions in the 2+2 dialogue, India clarified that its decision to buy S400s is "guided purely by its security imperatives."

On November 23, the US had informed that it has not yet made a decision on the possible waiver of CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions) for India's purchase. Washington will further continue to speak with New Delhi about arms dealings with Russia.

During the US Department of State’s press briefing, State Department spokesperson Ned Price, when asked about a sanction waiver for India, had said, “We have urged all of our allies and all of our partners to forego transactions with Russia that may risk triggering sanctions under CAATSA.”

He further said that with respect to Indian arms dealings with Russia, the US has not made a judgment on the prospective waiver and added, CAATSA lacks 'a country-specific waiver' option.

India and Russia hold 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the inaugural India-Russia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Monday. The conclave is subsequent to 'agreements, contracts, protocols' signed on 'small arms and military cooperation.'

Four agreements including the agreement on the programme for military-technical cooperation from 2021-2031 and the protocol of the 20th IRIGC-M&MTC were signed during the meeting, sources said. The first three documents were signed by the officials of two sides while the Protocol was signed by the defence ministers of India and Russia.

The 21st annual Russia-India summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place at the Hyderabad House in the national capital in a few hours. Modi and Putin are expected to sign ten bilateral agreements in trade and investment, cooperation in energy, culture, military partnership, and research in space technology. Historically, both countries have strong ties when it comes to defence. The meeting is expected to further bolster these ties.