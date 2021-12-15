Puri Jagananth Temple To Remain Open For Devotees From 5.30 Am Till 9.30 Pm

The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain open for devotees from 5.30 am to 9.30 pm from Thursday, marking the beginning of "Pahili Bhoga" rituals of the sibling deities in the 12th century shrine.

During the period from Dhanu Sankranti to Makara Sankranti of Odia calendar (December 16 to January 14) a special bhoga known as "Pahili Bhoga" (first offering) is offered to the deities along with "Ballava Bhoga" in the morning, a temple priest said.

This was part of the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) announced by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) effective from Thursday.

The temple will remain out of reach for the devotees on December 31 and January 1, 2022 keeping in view the possible rush for the New Years celebration.

The Chhatisa Nijog (temple apex body) meeting on December 10 finalised these SOPs and also stated that the "Niti Nirghanta" (timing) for the "Pahili Bhoga" of Lord Jagannath will be performed from December 16 to January 13, 2022, while "Niti Nirghanta" for Makara Sankranti and Debabhisheka Purnima are slated for January 14 and January 17, 2022, respectively.

This apart, the new SOPs said that the temple to remain closed on New Year’s Day to avoid any spike in COVID cases on account of large gatherings. The Jaya-Bijaya Dwar and Beherana Dwar (two main doors) will remain closed for performance of special rituals like "Banaka Lagi and Paita Lagi". There will be no restrictions on the entry of devotees to the temple complex for the darshan of Parshva Devtas and to visit Anand Bazaar.

"The above guidelines will be reviewed periodically and revised instructions will be issued from time to time to further facilitate darshan by devotees and also for the management of COVID-19 pandemic," SJTA Chief Administrator Krishan Kumar said in the notification.

The apex body meeting was also attended by SP, Puri, senior officials of SJTA and Chhatisa Nijog members of Shree Jagannatha Temple.

Kumar said in view the large number of devotees visiting Shree Jagannatha Temple and possible onset of the 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic, a detailed discussion was held and a decision was taken to revise the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)