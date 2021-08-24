Puri's Jagannath Temple Reopens For General Public; Know Timings And COVID Guidelines

The Jagannath Temple in Puri has finally opened its gate for the general public on Monday after a gap of 4 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As informed by the temple administration, the temple has been reopened with all COVID-19 protocols in place.

Jagannath Temple reopens for public

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday informed that the 12th-century temple has reopened with all COVID-19 guidelines in place. SJTA Chief Administrator, Krishan Kumar said that adequate safety measures have been put in place so that people can have darshan and offer prayers with strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive protocols.

Further, the devotees will have to provide their final COVID-19 vaccination certificate or an RT-PCR report issued within 96 hours prior to the visit along with a photo identity card, he added.

Speaking about the temple's timings and opening days, he said the temple will remain open from 7 AM to 7 PM for the general public and it will remain closed on major festivals to avoid the transmission of COVID-19 infection due to massive gatherings expected on these days. Further, the temple will also remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Later, the dates for the month of October will be reviewed.

COVID-19 protocols to be followed by visitors

Earlier, the temple was closed on 24 April under the view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the second wave of the coronavirus. Since then, the entry of the general public was restricted in the temple. Earlier this month, the SJTA had informed about the reopening of the temple from August 16. As per that, initially, on 12 and 13 August, the family members of the Sevaks were allowed for the 'Darshan of the Lords' after which devotees from Puri were allowed for the first five days (16-30 August) for darshan. Further, devotees from outside Puri were allowed from 23 August.

Also, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the SJTA are to be followed by the visitors followed by basic COVID-19 behaviour like wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, and sanitisation to be maintained inside the premises of the temple.

(Image Credits: PTI)