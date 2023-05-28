Purna Swaraj At Last: Sanjeev Sanyal After PM Modi Places Sengol In Lok Sabha

India has today achieved Purna Swaraj, said Sanjeev Sanyal, one of India's foremost economists and a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council after the sacred Sengol was installed in the brand new Parliament on Sunday. Sanyal slammed the Congress for keeping the historic symbol of sovereignty in a museum for years and lauded the Modi government for making citizens aware of the history of the Sengol by placing it where it always belonged -- the Lok Sabha.

“Sengol is the symbol of the sovereignty of the Indian people. The Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by Lord Mountbatten as a mark of transfer of power from the British Raj to the people of India. I am very happy that the symbol has been installed in the Lok Sabha, the place which it deserves to be placed,” Sanjeev Sanyal said.

“With the placement of the Sengol in the new Lok Sabha, we have finally closed the cycle of Purna Swaraj. I can now proudly say that we have finally received Purna Swaraj,” Sanyal said.

Slamming the Congress party of keeping the Sengol in a museum as Nehru’s walking stick, Sanyal said, “I am utterly shocked that this symbol of the sovereignty of Indian people was kept in a private museum as a walking stick. Sengol belongs to the people of the country. Until now, we were not aware of the history behind this golden sceptre, but with the central government’s move, the citizens of the country have come to know about the Sengol’s significance.”

Sanyal explains the mix of modernity and tradition in new Parliament

Explaining how the new Parliament building is a mix of modernity and Indian traditions, the member of the Economic Advisory Council of the Prime Minister, Sanjeev Sanyal, said, “The new Parliament building is a perfect example of a good mix of modern ways of following traditional values. The Chambers in the Parliament are built in a modern design with the placement of the latest technology for the members. The design is completely modern, but still when we enter the building there are guardian statues. Then, the sacred Sengol has been placed in the Lok Sabha.”

“In fact, the hall has various paintings and different forms of art that celebrate Indian culture. Yes, we are a modern nation, but we draw our roots from an ancient civilisation of which we are very proud,” the economist stated.