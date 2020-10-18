After 2 Nitish's Ministers, Purnea IG Dies Due To COVID-19; RJD Slams Bihar Government

Even as the Bihar assembly election is just 10 days away, and the state has an excellent recovery rate from COVID-19, deaths due to the virus is making headlines and is becoming the poll issue. On Sunday, Purnea IG Binod Kumar passed away at AIIMS Patna. He was admitted at AIIMS three days back after being infected with COVID-19. According to police sources, his last rites will be performed in Patna and his family is on way to the state's capital. In the last one week, two ministers have also died due to COVID.

The state's Minister for Backward and Extremely Backward Classes Welfare Vinod Singh, 50, who was a BJP MLA from the Pranpur assembly constituency of Katihar district, passed away on Monday and State Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat passed away in AIIMS Patna on Friday.

Bihar's total COVID-19 case count stands at 2,02,290, including 981 deaths and 10,884 active cases. On Saturday, state Health Minister Mangal Pandey said that the recovery rate in the state has touched 94.24%, "which is the highest among all states of India and countries having registered more than one lakh positive cases."

RJD attacks CM Nitish

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is ignorant regarding COVID-19 and is not concerned about the lives of people. Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey is doing nothing to tackle the situation and is only concerned about winning state elections. The people of Bihar are observing all this and will not forgive this government," Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Chief Ministerial face of Mahagathbandhan, told news agency ANI.

On the same line, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan has also alleged that JDU rallies and jansabhas show that social distancing rules are not being followed. He alleged that Nitish Kumar "does not trust" Prime Minister Narendra Modi and "did not ask for President's rule" to defer the elections till the COVID-19 situation improved further.

Bihar elections 2020

The 243 members assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7 and counting of votes will take place on November 10. This year's Bihar elections will witness the clash of as many as five alliances. In the 2015 state polls, the Mahagatbandhan comprising RJD, JD(U) and Congress won a whopping majority with 178 seats under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. On the other hand, the BJP-led alliance won from only 58 constituencies. On July 26, 2017, Nitish Kumar stepped down as the CM citing irreconcilable differences with RJD over corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav and joined hands with its former ally BJP.

