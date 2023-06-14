Purola Tension: Uttarkashi Admin Dismisses Permission For June 15 Mahapanchayat

Why you're reading this: The Uttarkashi district administration on Tuesday dismissed the appeal of a Hindu organisation that had sought permission to conduct a Mahapanchayat on June 15 in Uttarkashi’s Purola over the alleged love-jihad cases. Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said that no one would be allowed to disturb law and order in the state. Communal tension has been brewing in Purola and some other towns of the district since an alleged abortive attempt last month involving two men, including one from the minority community, to elope with a Hindu girl.

3 things you need to know

Following an alleged attempt by two men to kidnap a 14-year-old Hindu girl on May 26 in Uttarkashi, some right-wing groups protested in front of shops that belonged to the members of the minority community.

The two accused Ubed Khan (24), a local shopkeeper, and Jitender Saini (23), a motorcycle mechanic were arrested on May 27.

Several posters threatening Muslim shopkeepers to shut down shops surfaced. Muslim traders have been asked to leave the state by June 15. Prevailing tensions in the state have prompted several Muslim families to keep their shops shut and leave the district.

Tensions prevail in Uttarakhand over alleged love-jihad cases

Tensions prevailed in Uttarkashi since last month after a minor girl was allegedly abducted by two youths, a Hindu and a Muslim. The two accused were caught by the locals and FIR was lodged against them. After this incident, various right-wing organisations, including the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Bhairav Sena staged protests against the minority community.

Uttarakhand police on Monday said that strict legal action would be initiated against those violating law and order and assured that they are conducting flag marches and taking other measures in areas in the State, which has been seeing tensions between communities.

Speaking regarding the incident, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) V Murugesan said, "Recently, there have been incidents of elopement in Uttarkashi, Vikas Nagar and other areas. Local people are agitating. FIRs were registered. Police are doing their duty to establish peace. Whoever breaks the law, strict legal actions will be taken against them."

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and member of Parliament (MP) from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday demanded a ban on Mahapanchayat proposed to be held by right-wing groups in Uttarakhand on June 15.

Owaisi said that it is the government's job to send the culprits to jail and restore peace.

Dehradun religious conversion case

In the Doiwala area of ​​the Dehradun district, another case came to light on Wednesday where a man of a particular community was forcing a Hindu girl into religious conversion and marriage. A case has been registered against accused Armaan Ansari, his sister Tamanna and his mother, under other sections including the Uttarakhand Religious Freedom Act. The accused has been taken into custody and a probe is underway.