Purple Revolution In Kashmir: How Lavender Cultivation Is Helping Farmers In Valley

The "Purple Revolution" empowers farmers to cultivate ornamental plants like Lavender, driving socio-economic transformation in the region.
By embracing lavender farming on a commercial scale and encouraging educated youth to participate, the farming community can experience significant socio-economic benefits and positive changes.
The 'Aroma Mission' initiated by the Ministry of Science and Technology in 2016 has led to widespread lavender cultivation in almost all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
As part of the initiative, farmers received free lavender saplings and underwent training sessions to promote homegrown lavender-based products and reduce reliance on imports.