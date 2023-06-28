Last Updated:

Purple Revolution In Kashmir: How Lavender Cultivation Is Helping Farmers In Valley

Lavender revolution in Kashmir aims to attract more farmers and engage educated youth, leveraging tourism and marketing for socio-economic growth.

General News
 
| Written By
Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Lavender Farming Aroma Mission
1/8
Republic

The "Purple Revolution" empowers farmers to cultivate ornamental plants like Lavender, driving socio-economic transformation in the region.

Lavender Farming Aroma Mission
2/8
Republic

Kashmir's popularity as a tourist destination prompts the government to promote the cultivation of ornamental plants like Lavender. 

Lavender Farming Aroma Mission
3/8
Republic

The J&K government promotes lavender farming in Kashmir to attract farmers and tap into its economic potential as a top tourist destination.

Lavender Farming Aroma Mission
4/8
Republic

By embracing lavender farming on a commercial scale and encouraging educated youth to participate, the farming community can experience significant socio-economic benefits and positive changes.

Lavender Farming Aroma Mission
5/8
Republic

Kashmir's tourism appeal creates demand for ornamental plants like Lavender. Government encourages farmers to cultivate and market them for economic opportunities.

Lavender Farming Aroma Mission
6/8
Republic

The 'Aroma Mission' initiated by the Ministry of Science and Technology in 2016 has led to widespread lavender cultivation in almost all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Lavender Farming Aroma Mission
7/8
Republic

As part of the initiative, farmers received free lavender saplings and underwent training sessions to promote homegrown lavender-based products and reduce reliance on imports.

Lavender Farming Aroma Mission
8/8
Republic

Lavender cultivation has been highly profitable for farmers in the valley, with over 1,000 families participating and employing 5 to 10 people each, benefiting more than 6,000 families.

COMMENT