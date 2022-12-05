'Pursuing Matter With Germany': EAM Jaishankar On Indian Couple Seeking Toddler's Custody

After an Indian couple sought assistance from the Central government for the custody of their 1-and-a-half-year-old child who is under the supervision of German authorities, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar issued a response on Monday.

He informed that the Indian government is pursuing the matter with the German authorities as it is the child's right to stay close to her religious cultural, and social environment. Jaishankar further said that he has taken up the issue personally with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock. He made the statement during the joint press conference where both countries signed an agreement on the comprehensive migration and mobility partnership in New Delhi.

"We all must be aware of the case related to a child called Ariha Shah. We have concerns that the child should be in her linguistic, religious, cultural, and social environment as this is her right. Our Embassy is pursuing the matter with the German authorities. It was also a subject which I brought up with the Minister Annalena Baerbock," said S Jaishankar.

Indian couple seeks Govt's help for repatriation of 1.5-yr-old child stuck in Germany

Ariha was born in Berlin in February 2021 and seven months later, the baby girl suffered an injury. After the parents took the child to the doctor for treatment, the Shah family confronted astonishment when child services and the police were contacted. The child was taken away, and the parents were accused of sexual assault. The Gujarati-Jain couple later claimed that they were unable to present their case due to a linguistic barrier.

According to a petition by the Shah family released on Change.org, the criminal investigation into the case was concluded when DNA tests came back negative. However, the custody dispute is still being handled by the German child services agency, Jugendamt.

During the interview with Republic TV, the mother informed that the court has said that the parent’s physiological evaluation will take place and after that, the court will decide whether to give custody to the parents. She further stressed that the evaluation has been going on for over 8 months and the trial date is not confirmed. She even noted that the court has said the process might take two to three years. Besides this, Ariha’s mother emphasised that since the lawsuit may continue for many years, her baby girl should be sent to India to her extended relatives as she is an Indian citizen. She even noted that Ariha should grow up in her own culture.

It is pertinent to mention that it has been a year since the child of the Indian couple in Germany was taken away. German protection services took the baby away from her parents when she was only seven months old, and now the parents are requesting that their child be returned to them. They even urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assist them in getting their child back.