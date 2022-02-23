Purulia Arms Drop Case Main Accused Kim Davy Likely To Be Extradited To India From Denmark

In a big win for India in the Purulia arms drop case, the main accused Kim Davy is now set to be extradited. In an exclusive newsbreak, Republic has learnt that Kim Davy, who is the main accused in the Purulia arms drop case will be extradited soon. Denmark has sent its teams to Kolkata, India to decide further on repatriation.

The Denmark delegation team is visiting the session court today regarding the Purulia arms drops case. According to information accessed by Republic, the Danish team along with the representatives of the home ministry’s CBI team will be present during the session. The representatives of the Denmark government will check Court conditions in Kolkata and also submit reports on Kolkata prisons. It has also been informed that a special prison infrastructure will be built in compliance with the conditions raised for Kim Davy’s extradition.

Earlier in October last year, PM Narendra Modi had raised the issue of Kim Davy's extradition with his Danish counterpart during a bilateral meeting. The Ministry of External Affairs had stated that Davy's extradition was raised during bilateral talks between PM Modi and Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen and both shared an understanding that legal compliances must proceed. Kim Davy also known as Niels Hock, is a Danish activist and an alleged terrorist in relation to the Purulia arms drop case originating in West Bengal in 1995. The long belated extradition is now finally going through.

What is the Purulia arms drop case?

India has been demanding the extradition of Kim Davy from Denmark to witness court procedures in the Purulia ammunition dropping case. The case relates to the dropping of arms and ammunition in West Bengal's Purulia district by an Antonov AN-26 aircraft on the night of December 17, 1995. During the period, Davy was involved in humanitarian work for the people of the region, which at that time was governed by the Communist Party of India.

Allegations enumerate that a consignment of over a hundred AK-47 rifles, pistols and grenades, rockets launchers and nearly thousands of rounds of ammunition. Furthermore, Indian authorities claimed Kim Davy's involvement in the smuggling of weapons into the country. In fact, a book authored by Davy titled 'They Call Me A Terrorist' contained his admissions that he made weapons drop from an aircraft bought in Latvia.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD