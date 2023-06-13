Purvanchal Expressway In Sultanpur Closed Till Jun 25; Check Alternate Route

Why you are reading this: The Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur will remain closed until June 25 in view of the maintenance work.

3 things you need to know:

The maintenance work is going on the Indian Air Force airstrip on the highway used for emergency landings of fighter planes.

The expressway in the district was closed on June 11 and will remain unfunctional for the next 14 days.

Commuters will be able to use alternate routes for the movement of vehicles.

Alternate route

"The six-kilometre stretch of the motorway in the district was closed on June 11 for maintenance work," said Circle Officer Jaisinghpur Prashant Singh. The security officer of the Purvanchal Motorway, OP Singh added, "The link road built adjacent to the expressway will be used for the movement of vehicles until the Purvanchal Motorway gets operational after repair work."

Purvanchal Expressway route

The expressway route begins in Chandsarai village on the outskirts of Lucknow and ends at Hadairia village on NH-31 in Ghazipur district. It cuts across nine districts, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, and Azamgarh.

About Purvanchal Expressway

The 341-kilometre-long Purvanchal Motorway in Sultanpur was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16, 2021. The PM had landed in a military transport aircraft on the 3.2-kilometre stretch developed as an emergency landing strip for the IAF. The infrastructure project was termed "the spine of the economy of eastern Uttar Pradesh’ by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The expressway was the country's longest road route at the time of completion.