Purvanchal Expressway: Key Features, Highlights And Everything About 341-km Long Stretch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. The statement said, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on 16th November, 2021 and inaugurate Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district at around 1:30 PM.” The notice further said that the inauguration will be followed by an Airshow conducted by the Indian Air Force. The PMO said, “After the inauguration, Prime Minister will also witness an Airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to enable landing/take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency.”

The Purvanchal Expressway is 341 Km long and originates from the village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway No. 31, 18 km east of UP-Bihar border. As per the government, the expressway is 6-lane wide and can also be expanded to 8-lane in future. The economic cost of construction is estimated to be around Rs 22,500 crore and the Purvanchal Expressway is expected to give a boost to the economic development of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.

A C-130 Hercules aircraft will carry Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and land at the airfield for the inauguration ceremony. The Purvanchal Expressway, which stretches over 341 km, will cut the time it takes to drive from Lucknow to Ghazipur to almost half of the initial time period as it would reduce it to 3.5 hours from 6 hours. The expressway is also equipped with an emergency highway airstrip to allow IAF fighter planes to land and take off. At the emergency airstrip, Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI aircraft will perform several takeoffs and landings as part of the inaugural ceremony. PM Modi will also speak at a public gathering nearby. The inauguration comes just months before the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2022.



Image: ANI