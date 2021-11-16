Purvanchal Expressway: PM Modi Attends Mega Airshow, Indian Air Force's Might On Display

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 16, attended the grand air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Purvanchal Expressway in Karwal Kheri, Sultanpur.

After the inauguration of the new Purvanchal Expressway connecting Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow to the state’s eastern district of Ghazipur, an airshow was organised by the IAF where roller landings by Mirage 2000, Jaguars, and Sukhoi Su-30 MKIs were part of the Indian Air Force's mighty display.

IAF's mega air show at Purvanchal Expressway

As part of the standard process to land an aircraft and thereafter attend to by a team to make it ready for the next mission, Mirage 2000 was first landed on the airstrip for Turn Round Servicing (TRS).

#LIVE | Dassault Mirage 2000 Jet roller landing on Purvanchal Expressway





An An-32 transport aircraft was landed on the airstrip and Army troops of Para Special Forces and Garuds of the Indian Air Force disembarked and carried out a simulation of securing the emergency landing field.

#LIVE | Roller landing by Antonov AN-32 Jet on Purvanchal Expressway





Also, flypast was carried out by five fighter jets including one Mirage 2000, two Sukhoi 30 MKIs, and two Jaguars. It subsequently carried out roller landings. Jaguar aircraft carried out a touch-and-go landing at the 3.2-km long emergency landing field.

#LIVE | Formation by Indian Air Force Fighter jets at Purvanchal Expressway





Roller landing is a training activity by fighter jets where the aircraft touches down and then engages their engines fully to take off again.

PM Modi landed on the Purvanchal Expressway in IAF's C-130J Super Hercules and departed in the same.

#LIVE | C-130J Super Hercules plane on airstrip as Indian Air Force puts on power-packed show on Purvanchal Expressway





PM Modi unveils Purvanchal Expressway in UP

Earlier today, November 16, Prime Minister inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district.

The Purvanchal Expressway which starts from Chaudsarai village, Lucknow district, on the Lucknow-Sultanpur route (NH-731), ends in hamlet Hydaria, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border, on National Highway number 31. The expressway will be extended to eight lanes which has six lanes now. The Purvanchal Expressway is expected to help the economic development of eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur. The expressway might cost over Rs 22,500 crore.

