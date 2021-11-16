Purvanchal Expressway: PM Modi Lauds Yogi Govt Over UP Progress; 'Ex-govts Did Injustice'

Lauding the development of Uttar Pradesh under the BJP government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the state government for bringing about a massive change in every sector including infrastructure, education, health, and security among others. PM Modi who was addressing the people at the inauguration of the most-anticipated Purvanchal Expressway hailed the BJP-led government's contribution towards the development and upliftment of Uttar Pradesh.

The PM while addressing the people in Sultanpur stated that the world can witness the power of Uttar Pradesh in Sultanpur today.

Calling it the pride of Uttar Pradesh, he said that the Purvanchal Expressway is a reflection of modern facilities in the state and is the living proof of the accomplishments done by the Uttar Pradesh government. The expressway will connect various cities including Lucknow, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Amethi, Barabanki, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, and Ghazipur, PM Modi said. Apart from that, the Purvanchal Expressway will take the country's security situation to prosperity and will bring more power for the Indian Air Force (IAF), said PM Modi.

340 किमी लंबे इस एक्सप्रेस-वे की विशेषता सिर्फ यही नहीं है कि ये लखनऊ, बाराबंकी, अमेठी, सुल्तानपुर, अयोध्या, अम्बेडकर नगर, आजमगढ़ और गाजीपुर को जोड़ेगा।



इसकी विशेषता ये है कि ये एक्सप्रेस-वे लखनऊ से उन शहरों को जोड़ेगा जिनमें विकास की असीम आकांक्षा है।#एक्सप्रेस_प्रदेश — BJP (@BJP4India) November 16, 2021

While speaking about the recent development in the state during the last few years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the opportunities given to the state by his BJP government further taking the state to new heights. Adding to it, he said that the people of Uttar Pradesh have given the opportunity to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and can now witness the ongoing development. "I can say that the fate of this region has started changing," he added.

Heaping praises on the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, PM Modi expressed happiness over the working of the state government without discrimination, casteism, regionalism, and further following the motto of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.

The government will bring many other development projects in the state: PM Modi

PM Modi during his address at Sultanpur also spoke about the upcoming development projects in the state and added that every sector will progress with such initiatives. He also added that employment opportunities will be created for the youth population. "As the expressway is now ready, the work of industrial corridor is also starting and several new industries will start coming up around Purvanchal Expressway," he added.

Further speaking on the ongoing infrastructure work in the state including new medical colleges, education institutions, he said that this will take the state to a new level.

PM Modi also spoke on the COVID-19 management by the state and praised the people of Uttar Pradesh for participating in the nationwide vaccination program. He lauded citizens for getting a massive number of 14 crore vaccine doses.

Previous governments did injustice to the people of Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi

During his address at Sultanpur, PM Modi also called out the previous governments for the injustice done to the people of Uttar Pradesh and further removing the state from the path of development.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@BJP4India