Push Tourism For Job, Self-employment Opportunities: Pushkar Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday called for push to tourism in the state to increase employment and self-employment opportunities.

The new tourism policy should be widely publicised and it should be ensured that people take full advantage of the schemes run by the tourism department, Dhami said.

A proposal to hike the top-up loan amount or subsidy should also be prepared for such schemes where the interest of the general public is seen to be increasing, he said.

Dhami gave these instructions to officials during the review of the short, medium, and long-term roadmap prepared by the Tourism Department to achieve the goals of 'Strong Uttarakhand @ 25.' If it is found that people are not able to take full advantage of state welfare schemes, they should be informed about them through publicity mediums, he said.

The Chief Minister also underlined the need for further promotion of homestays in the state saying it has the potential to give a major boost to the economy for the locals.

He also asked the public representatives and bureaucrats to put up in homestays during their visits to districts.

Dhami instructed the officers to work on the ten-year development roadmap in a phased manner preparing for the future.

He said that a joint meeting of the Tourism Department and the Public Works Department should be held soon for the sake of better road connectivity which is essential for tourism.

The CM said that tourism activities should be promoted around border villages identified as 'Vibrant Villages' and suggested constructing helipads near tourist places.

Dhami also gave instructions to officials to speed up the work on the Manaskhand temple project – being constructed as a circuit of revered temples in the Kumaon region.

He called for the expediting of the work on the 16 temples identified in the first phase, and also the development of the "mythological caves," a part of the project.

While reviewing the roadmap prepared by the Health Department for Strong Uttarakhand @ 25, Dhami directed the officials to strive to reduce the maternal mortality rate.