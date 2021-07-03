'Pushkar Singh Dhami To Be Sworn In As Uttarakhand CM On July 3': Narendra Singh Tomar

In a recent development in Uttarakhand, the newly appointed CM Pushkar Dhami's swearing-in ceremony will be held on Sunday at 5 pm. BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar said, "During the Legislature Party meeting, it was decided to appoint Pushkar Singh Dhami as Uttarakhand BJP Legislature party leader. We went to the Governor to discuss party's decision. Pushkar Dhami's swearing-in and oath taking ceremony to be held on Sunday at 5 pm as new Uttarakhand CM,"

Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami reaches Raj Bhawan in Dehradun to meet Governor Baby Rani Maurya pic.twitter.com/t8g9ihPjp1 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

Annexing to the string of ever-shuffling of Uttarakhand's Chief Ministers, earlier today, BJP MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami was announced as the new CM, just a day after Tirath Singh Rawat tendered his resignation. A two-time legislator Dhami is considered a close aide of former CMs Tirath Singh Rawat as well as Trivendra Singh Rawat. CM Pushkar Dhami has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM. Former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and outgoing ex-CM Tirath Singh Rawat acknowledged their alignment with the party's decision in appointing a youth dominion this time.

In fact, even during the power crisis in Uttarakhand i.e. after Tirath Singh's abrupt resignation on July 2, BJP's Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar MP Ajay Bhatt had said that the party won't 'compromise' on the safety & betterment of the people. Despite stirring controversy in BJP's electoral share in the state, cohesiveness amongst the ruling party did seem to prevail.

BJP does not compromise on safety & betterment of the people; First nation, then party & finally us is our motto. We will win more seats than Congress; they will get an answer during counting: Ajay Bhatt, BJP MP on 2022 Uttarakhand elections pic.twitter.com/isoCc30pry — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2021

Pushkar Dhami new CM of Uttarakhand as Tirath Singh Rawat resigns

Uttarakhand Legislature on the CM's front has never been bereft of controversies over the past. As per sources, Pushkar Singh Dhami was the frontrunner amongst the 12 names being considered to replace Rawat. Speaking to media persons soon after his appointment, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that BJP had given him an opportunity to serve the common man and extended his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah along with central leadership.

On July 2, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned shortly after returning from Delhi where he met BJP’s top leaders including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP has named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the state's central observer and will hold a meeting at the party headquarters at 3 pm on Saturday. Sources report that Rawat's replacement will be discussed along with a possible Cabinet rearrangement.

Rawat's 4-month term was not bereft of controversies. The newly elected CM made several controversial comments ranging from 'ripped jeans' to 'faith will overcome COVID'. Apart from controversial statements, he had also overturned several decisions of his predecessor - Trivendra Singh Rawat. He stalled Rawat's decision to make Gairsain a commissioner after several MLAs expressed displeasure at Gairsain's elevation instead of Almora. Similarly, Tirath Singh Rawat revoked the earlier Trivendra Singh Rawat govt's 'Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act' - freeing 51 temples from state government's control - including Haridwar and Badrinath.