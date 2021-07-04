Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Oath As 11th Uttarakhand CM; Thanks BJP For Entrusting Him

After being sworn in as the eleventh Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday, July 4, came forward to thank the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) for entrusting him. Addressing the media, he assured that he would fulfil all the responsibilities to the best of his abilities, and also promised to take the party together, no matter what the situation arises. He further refused rumours of a rift in the party, saying, "It's all being unnecessarily assumed."

Promises of the new CM

Pointing out that he has served as an integral part of the students' politics in the state, and has even served as the president of the Yuva Morcha, he talked about the difficulties that have trickled down to the population of the state, whether in the arena of business or service because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that his main focus at the beginning of his tenure would be to restore the financial situation of the people of the state. "I will also make do for all the backlogs,' he added. Dhami on Sunday took oath as the eleventh Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. During the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun, he was administered oath by the Governor of the State, Baby Rani Maurya

BJP MLA Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn-in as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, at a programme in Raj Bhawan, Dehradun pic.twitter.com/FFQcbU0gQ0 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

On Friday, July 2, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned shortly after returning from Delhi where he met BJP’s top leaders including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the state's central observer and directed him to hold a meeting at the party headquarters. In the meeting, Pushkar Singh Dhami was named as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. As per reports, there were 11 other names for consideration.

Dhami's Political Career

The Khatima MLA has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM and holds popular sway amongst the youth. Between 1990 and 1999, Dhami worked in the Vidyarthi Parishad from the district to the state and national level and held various positions in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad as well. Dhami, hails from an army family with absolutely no political backgroud.

Earlier in the day, BJP Uttarakhand Observer Narendra Singh Tomar chaired a meeting with all BJP MLAs to resolve the impending leadership crisis in Uttarakhand. Tirath Singh Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand CM in March 2021 and resigned within four months. The crisis assumes significance as Uttarakhand is set to witness fresh polls in 2022.