Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes Oath As The 11th Chief Minister Of Uttarakhand

A couple of days after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from the position, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday took oath as the eleventh Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

A couple of days after Tirath Singh Rawat's resignation, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday took oath as the eleventh Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. During the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Dehradun, he was administered oath by the Governor of the State, Baby Rani Maurya. Pushkar Singh Dhami will be the third Chief Minister to lead the State in less than four months. 

Along with Pushkar, 11 other Ministers took the oath -

  • Subodh Uniyal
  • Harak Singh Rawat
  • Bansidhar Bhagat
  • Satpal Maharaj
  • Yashpal Arya
  • Yatishwaranand
  • Bishan Singh Chuphal
  • Ganesh Joshi
  • Rekha Arya
  • Arvind Pandey
  • Dhan Singh Rawat

On Friday, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned shortly after returning from Delhi where he met BJP’s top leaders including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the state's central observer and directed him to hold a meeting at the party headquarters. In the meeting, Pushkar Singh Dhami was named as the next Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. As per reports, there were 11 other names for consideration.  

Speaking to media persons soon after his appointment, Pushkar Singh Dhami had said that the BJP has given him an opportunity to serve the common man and thanked PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the central leadership. "My party has given an opportunity to serve the common man. I thank PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and central leadership for this opportunity. I will work to serve the people of Uttrakhand. It is a challenge for me, I will work and move forward carrying everyone together in the party. I will take forward the work of previous CMs of the state," Pushkar Singh Dhami had said. 

Who is the new Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami? 

The Khatima MLA has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM and holds popular sway amongst the youth. Between 1990 and 1999, Dhami worked in the Vidyarthi Parishad from the district to the state and national level and held various positions in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad as well. 

Earlier in the day, BJP Uttarakhand Observer Narendra Singh Tomar chaired a meeting with all BJP MLAs to resolve the impending leadership crisis in Uttarakhand. Tirath Singh Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand CM in March 2021 and resigned within four months. The crisis assumes significance as Uttarakhand is set to witness fresh polls in 2022.

