'Put Own House In Order First': India Schools Pakistan For Raking Up Kashmir Issue At UNGA

India's First Secretary Petal Gahlot delivered a scathing response to Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, who once again raised the Kashmir issue at UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23.

Gahlot's words underscored India's firm stance on matters of territorial integrity and cross-border terrorism. "Pakistan has been the home and patron to the largest number of internationally proscribed terrorist entities and individuals in the world. Instead of engaging in technical sophistry, we call upon Pakistan to take credible and verifiable action against the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, whose victims await justice even after 15 years," Gahlot asserted, highlighting India's demand for accountability.

She outlined three crucial steps Pakistan must take for peace to prevail in South Asia. Firstly, she urged Pakistan to halt cross-border terrorism and dismantle the infrastructure supporting it. Second, she pressed for the immediate withdrawal from Indian territories under illegal occupation. Lastly, Gahlot called for an end to grave and persistent human rights violations against minorities in Pakistan. Emphasising the internal nature of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh within India, Gahlot firmly rebuffed any external interference, stating, "Matters pertaining to the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are purely internal to India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on our domestic matters."

Gahlot did not mince her words in criticising Pakistan's human rights record. She pointed out that Pakistan's track record in minority and women's rights is among the world's worst. "Pakistan would do well to put its own house in order before venturing to point a finger at the world's largest democracy," she remarked, urging Pakistan to address its internal issues. India condemned Pakistan for its habitual misuse of the UN platform to propagate baseless and malicious claims against India. Gahlot asserted that member states and multilateral organisations are well aware of Pakistan's tactics, which seek to divert attention from its own ‘dismal’ human rights record.

Drawing attention to a recent incident in Jaranwala, Pakistan, Gahlot highlighted the brutal treatment of the minority Christian community, referring to the Jaranwala violence incident, where 19 churches were destroyed, and 89 Christian houses were burnt down. She also noted the plight of the Ahmadiyya community, whose places of worship have been demolished.“Similar treatment has been meted out to the Ahmadiyya whose places of worship have been demolished. The condition of women belonging to minority communities in Pakistan notably Hindus, Sikhs and Christians, remains deplorable," said Gahlot.

Gahlot brought to light a report from Pakistan's own Human Rights Commission, revealing the reality faced by women from minority communities. Approximately 1,000 women are subjected to abduction, forced conversion, and marriage in Pakistan each year, according to the report cited by Gahlot in her rebuttal to Pakistan's acting PM.