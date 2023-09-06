Putin, Jinping's Absence Will Not Cast A Shadow On G20 Summit: EAM Jaishankar

The Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday (September 6) addressed the absenteeism of world leaders from the global diplomatic event G20 Summit, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping's absence will not cast a shadow on the event.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the G20 Summit scheduled in India’s national capital has been ruled out following China’s foreign ministry announcing the team would be led by the country’s premier, Li Qiang. Besides, Jingping, the Russian President Vladimir Putin will also not participate in the summit, informed the Press Secretary to the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

Speaking on the issue, Jaishankar said, "I think, at different points of time in G20, there have been some Presidents or PMs who, for whatever reason, have chosen not to come themselves. But that country and its position is reflected by whoever is the representative on that occasion...I think everybody is coming with a great deal of seriousness..."

When asked if President Putin and President Xi not being present will cast a shadow on the Summit, the EAM said, "I do not think it has anything to do with India. I think whatever decision they make they would know best."

Notably, this will be the first time when a Chinese leader will not attend the G20 leaders’ summit since the first was held in 2008. Jinping recently travelled to South Africa for the BRICS Summit, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

Jinping’s absence could be seen as a snub to India with which China is embroiled in border disputes over the past few decades.

"I would put it this way, the issues are there. These are not issues that are this morning being taken up, I mean, there is a whole gestation period of eight-nine months where at different levels ministers or officials have tried to progress an issue. So, this is like a culmination. These are really about 16-18 processes which are all coming together to be stitched up together to produce a summit," he added.

The G20 Summit 2023 New Delhi is the 18th Meeting of the G20 Group in India which is the President country of this summit. Leaders of all the member countries are scheduled to take part in the global event.

(With ANI inputs)