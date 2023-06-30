'Visible Effect On Indian Economy': Putin Praises PM Modi's 'Make In India' Concept

Russian President Vladimir Putin heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a 'great friend of Russia' while also lauding his 'Make in India' initiative during an event in Moscow on Thursday, June 29. Vladimir Putin has said PM Modi's Make in India concept has had a visible effect on the Indian economy.

"Our friends in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a great friend of Russia, a few years ago presented a concept 'Make in India and it had a very visible effect on the Indian economy," Putin said. The Russian President drew on India's fine example to encourage domestic products and brands in Russia.

Russia's Putin praises Indian PM Modi and make in India initiative says, "Our friends in India & PM Modi, a great friend of Russia, a few years ago presented a concept - "Make in India". And it had a very visible effect on the Indian economy.



Speaking at an event in Moscow,… pic.twitter.com/n8WpTHhpVi — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 29, 2023

Drawing the example of Make in India, Putin called for the creation of an economy that produces its own modern goods, services, and technology instead of consuming foreign, imported products.

Recently, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov in New Delhi said, "The special Russia-India strategic partnership has shown strength and is growing stronger as ever.

“There have been lies about Russia on a daily basis and on a global scale. Efforts are being made to disrupt Russia – India relations,” Envoy Alipov said during the state reception hosted in the national capital that was dedicated to the National Day of the Russian Federation.

Lauding the ‘special Russia – India strategic partnership’, Envoy Alipov said, “The indispensable truth however is- the special Russia-India strategic partnership has shown strength and we keep growing stronger than ever”.