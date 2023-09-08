Putin’s Absence From G20 Not Related To His Ties With PM Modi: Former Dy NSA Saran

The decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to skip the G20 summit going to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10 is unrelated with his rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former deputy national security advisor and ambassador to Russia Pankaj Saran said, asserting that Putin’s decision to skip G20 summit comes in the light of tense relations between Russia and the G7 grouping. Regarding Chinese President’s Xi Jinping’s absence, Saran said that China would be at a loss because of its decision.

Highlighting that the G7 group (formerly G20) has suspended Russia’s membership of the group following its annexation of Crimea in 2014, the former deputy NSA said that Putin’s decision to not attend the G20 summit comes as a consequence of Russia’s current tensions with the G7. Saran, while speaking to ANI, said that Purin’s decision to not attend the G20 summit is completely unrelated to his rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thus suggesting that the recent development is not going to cast any shadow on the India-Russia relationship. Russian Foeign Minister Sergey Lavrov would be representing Moscow in the G20 summit.

"I know, for example, there is some concern here about the absence of Russia and China. But, in the case of Russia, I just want to clarify that I feel my personal opinion is that the Russian decision of the President not to come has nothing to do with their relationship with our Prime Minister or with India. It is basically a consequence of their current tensions with the G7. And that is why he is not coming,” said the former deputy NSA.

It’s China’s loss, says Saran

On Beijing’s decision to send the Prime Minister instead of President Xi Jinping, Saran said that through the decision China is the one who would be at loss. He expressed hope that the eastern neighbour would participate as an equal and would not try to supersede the cause. “In so far as the Chinese case is concerned, the President should have come. I think his absence is going to be his loss, but he is sending his prime minister. So we will see. We hope that China will participate as an equal, constructive and a positive participant of G20 because China's role in the global economy is important,” said Saran.

While responding to a question analysing the impact of four state heads missing the G20 summit this time, the former deputy NSA underlined that host countries wish for everyone to attend, however, sometimes it's not practically achievable. “You see, ideally you would like everyone to attend, but sometimes circumstances do not permit every leader to attend. And sometimes you may not get 100 per cent attendance, which is all right.” said Saran.

India’s motive is to bring together the strained world

Emphasising that one should not be reading into attendance very much, Saran highlighted that India’s motive, since the beginning, has remained to bring the “tensed world” together. "The Indian presidency from day one, we have said is one world, one earth, one future, or Vasudeva Kudnamakam, which is we want to soothe and reduce global tensions. We want to bring everyone together because the world today is badly fractured. It is a tense world... The global economic outlook is not good. So there are so many challenges. If this presidency and this summit can help to contribute to improving the overall atmosphere then we have done our job," Pankaj Saran said.

Earlier, the external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar had said that ansence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not cast a shadow on the G20 Summit, underlining that there have been presidents or Prime Ministers who for some reason have chosen not to attend global meetings. With these decision, country's position is reflected, said Jaishankar.