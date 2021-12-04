Putin's Visit To India: Experts Opine Russian President's Visit More Important Than Ever

Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set to visit India on Monday for the annual summit between the two countries leaders, which was postponed last year due to the COVID pandemic. However, Pushpesh Pant, who is the professor of international relations at Jawaharlal Nehru University believes that Putin's visit is far more significant than it has been in the previous five to six years.

He stated that the over-dependence on America is probably not very trustworthy because what happened in Quad tells India that Americans may quickly change from Quad to Aukus, according to ANI. He also stated that India recognised that it had to strengthen its ties with Russia, as the latter will grow even stronger as a result of China. He stated that India required the Russian S-400 missiles, which has already begun arriving in India in sections, citing the current relations with China.

Over the years, other than Russia, the equipment has been purchased from France, Israel, and other countries, including Canada. Although Moscow has remained India's largest trading partner in military gear, India has begun to distance itself from Russia, according to ANI. Pant stressed that military hardware cannot be switched overnight and that India should continue to strengthen its ties. Also, there is no conflict between the two countries.

Nandan Unnikrishnan, from the Observer Research Foundation stated that it is a major visit as earlier it was postponed because of COVID, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin have a number of positive things to discuss, according to ANI. He also stated that they are expected to sign a ten-year defence pact, as well as a number of other major accords, at the conclusion of the tour.

According to the sources of ANI, the S-400 air defence system would be presented to Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting. During Putin's visit on Monday, the two nations are also expected to sign an agreement for the delivery of 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles, which will be a big boost to India-Russia military cooperation. A plant in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh will produce the Russian-designed AK-203. The two parties had reached an agreement a few years ago, and the final significant hurdle would be resolving the issues surrounding technology transfer.

