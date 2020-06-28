Karnataka Govt Directs Private Hospitals To Not Deny Treatment To COVID-19 Patients

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, no private hospital or medical establishment in Karnataka can turn away or deny treatment to COVID patients, said a top official on Sunday. This announcement comes a day after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed across the state on consecutive Sundays with effect from July 5.

Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar stated that the government took note of some private medical establishments in the state refusing treatment to COVID patients.

"Private medical establishments in the state shall not deny, refuse or avoid treatment to patients with COVID and COVID like symptoms," ordered Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar.

According to the chief secretary, such refusals amount to violation of Section 11 of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, 2017, which mandates that every private medical establishment should actively participate in the implementation of all national and state health programs.

"Private medical establishments shall actively participate in the implementation of all national and state health programmes in such manner as the state government may notify," said Bhaskar.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday reported a single-day high of 918 new coronavirus cases taking the overall tally in the state to 11,923, the Health department said. Eleven deaths took the COVID-19 toll in the state to 191, it further said.

According to the health department bulletin, 11,923 people have been tested positive so far since the outbreak of the pandemic, which includes 7,287 discharges, 4,441 total active cases and 191 deaths.

Karnataka extends lockdown

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Saturday has announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed across the state on consecutive Sundays with effect from July 5. No activities, except essential services, will be allowed in the state during the Sunday lockdown. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state has now reached 11,923 with 191 deaths and 1643 recoveries.

Apart from the Sunday lockdown, all government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays from July 10 onwards, CMO Karnataka said. The timings of night curfew have also been changed to 8 pm - 5 am from the existing 9 pm - 5 am and will be in effect from June 29.

