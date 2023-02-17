PWD's Plan To Install 50-ft-tall Gandhi Statue At Nelson Mandela Marg, Faces Hurdle

The Public Works Department's (PWD) plan to install Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Nelson Mandela Marg here has hit a roadblock due to the height of the sculpture, officials said.

The design of the statue, which is 50-ft-tall, has been modified thrice to make it aerodynamically more stable, they said on Thursday.

The statue was supposed to be installed three months ago, the officials said.

"The department does not want to hurry the installation. We have sought the help of experts from IIT Delhi. It is likely to be solved within four to five days," an official said.

Following the approval of the design from IIT Delhi, the statue will be installed, he said.

There are also plans to install a statue of Nelson Mandela on the road named after the anti-apartheid leader from South Africa.

The Nelson Mandela Road is one of the 16 stretches being revamped under the government's ambitious streetscaping project aimed at decongesting, redesigning and beautifying 540 km of roads across the national capital.

About 1,300 kilometres of roads come under the PWD.

The beautification of roads includes well-designed pedestrian-friendly footpaths, development of green stretches through plantations, creation of open air sitting areas, cycle tracks, selfie points, public facilities like water ATMs, toilets and street furniture.

After the redesigning of the roads, greenery will increase significantly. This will not only make the roads beautiful but also eliminate the problem of dust pollution, according to officials.

