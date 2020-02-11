Pythons Slaughtered For A Sunday 'feast' In A Village In North Tripura

In what can be termed as the most horrific incident, villagers in North Tripura slaughtered not just one or two but six endangered Pythons for a so-called Sunday 'feast'. The incident took place in Chimlung village in Kanchanpur in North Tripura district.

As per the reports, the villagers killed, skinned and consumed the pythons during a mass feast organized in the village. However, it is not known, whether they planned it accordingly or just accidentally.

The horrific incident is being condemned widely by people as soon as the word spread on social media along with photographs of the pythons being slaughtered.

READ | Odisha: Six Pythons Rescued From A Hume Pipe In Gajamara

Members of Pawsome, an Agartala-based NGO, working for the protection of wildlife, said that action needs to be taken on priority to ensure that such incidents never repeat. They were also the first to identify the location of the crime as Chimlung village in the Kanchanpur area under the North Tripura district.

It may be noted that the village is located along the Tripura-Mizoram border. The place of incident is around 225 km northeast of Agartala, the state capital of Tripura and one of the remotest parts of the state.

Wildlife conservationists have also reacted strongly and demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in this heinous crime.

READ | UK Wildlife At Risk Due To Big Gaps In Environmental Protections Created By Brexit: Report

Authorities take action

The Chief Wildlife Warden of Tripura, DK Sharma has informed Republic Media Network that officials have been directed to visit the village and submit a report as early as possible.

“We have photographs. And we are trying to identify the people and take necessary action. We have asked the DFO to submit a report at the earliest,” Sharma said.

It may be recalled that just a couple of weeks back, a leopard was killed, skinned and consumed by villagers in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

Similar incidents were also reported earlier from different parts of the region, as with human habitation encroaching wildlife habitats, there has been a sharp rise in man and animal conflicts.

READ | SC Allows Centre To Bring African Cheetah To Suitable Wildlife Habitat In India

READ | NGT Says Protection Of Wildlife Cannot Be Ignored, Asks Tiger Authority To Modify Action Plan

(Photo: Pixabay)