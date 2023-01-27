Q Fever Scare In Hyderabad: What Is It? Read To Know Everything About The Disease

Hyderabad recently alerted its butchers to stay away from slaughterhouses after reports of Q fever surge in the city.



Caused due to bacteria Coxiella burnetii Q fever is a bacterial infection that gets circulated from animals such as goats, sheep, and cattle. Infections in people are generally getting developed by breathing in dust that has been polluted by infected animals.



As per Hyderabad-based National Research Centre On Meat's (NRCM) analysis after holding serological tests, it was found that five butchers among 250 have Q fever.



It was also confirmed by NRCM that various animals' other zoonotic diseases such as Psittacosis and hepatitis E were also seen in less than 5 percent of samples. Psittacosis is caused due to infected birds in the parrot family.



The report by NRCM also persuaded Hyderabad civic authorities to take relevant action. The infected butchers have been asked by the officials to stay away from slaughterhouses and were also directed to get themselves checked through advanced diagnostic tests.



Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) chief veterinary officer stated that there was no need for the alert as there were only a very few butchers who were infected.



Also to study the existence of Q fever, hepatitis E, and other zoonotic diseases, NRCM has partnered with AIIMS, Bibinagar.

People infected with Coxiella burnetii generally get ill and the ailment further develops two to three weeks after the bacteria is exposed.

Q fever symptoms



The symptoms that are generally seen in a Q fever patient include fever, chills or sweats, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, chest pain, stomach pain, weight loss, or non-productive cough. These mild symptoms indicate that the person might be infected with the disease.



However, people who develop the severe disease may experience an infection of the lungs (pneumonia) or liver (hepatitis).

What is Chronic Q fever?



Also, a very small percentage of people who become infected with Coxiella burnetii bacteria develop a more serious infection called Chronic Q fever. It gets developed after months or even years of mild Q fever infection. People with Chronic condition Q fever usually develop an infection of one or more heart valves.