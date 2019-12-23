DRDO Successfully Test-fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile System (QRSAM)

India on Monday, December 23, successfully test-fired Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from a test range off the Odisha coast. QRSAM is a missile developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in association with Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited for the Indian Army. According to sources, the all-weather missile was test-fired from launch pad-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur at around 11.45 am.

The QRSAM weapon system, which operates on the move, comprises of fully automated command and control System, active array battery surveillance radar, active array battery multifunction radar, and launcher. Both radars are four-walled having 360-degree coverage with a search-on-move and track-on-move capability.

Induction Ready by 2021

The missile successfully engaged in the aerial target establishing its capability. Director General (MSS) MSR Prasad was present during the trial. Following this mission, developmental trials of the weapon system will be completed with weapon system expected to be ready for induction by 2021.

Reportedly, the missile has a strike range of 25 km to 30 km and it uses solid-fuel propellant and has the capability of engaging multiple targets. The first test-firing of the missile took place on June 4, 2017, which was followed by the second successful test on July 3, 2017. The systems are equipped with indigenously developed phased array radar, Inertial Navigation System, Data Link and RF seeker.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Secretary, Department of Defence R&D & Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy have congratulated the teams involved in the flight trials and development of QRSAM.

