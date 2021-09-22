QUAD: How World Looks At India Leading Anti-terror Agenda From The Front

The leaders of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) will hold their first-ever in-person meet in the United States on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join QUAD partners - US President Joe Biden, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for the meeting where they will discuss a series of issues including combating terrorism.

India plays a crucial part when it comes to addressing the anti-terrorism agenda. In his departure statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed that he will address the UNGA and talk about the need to combat terrorism. Moreover, in his recent speeches, PM Modi has highlighted the need to combat extremism. Even during his virtual address at the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, PM Modi spoke about Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover in August.

"SCO must develop a shared template to fight radicalization and extremism in Middle East," PM Modi had said during his SCO address

The above statement shows that India is willing to take a strong stand against terrorism. In addition, the Prime Minister also interacted with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday and discussed Afghanistan. Both leaders spoke about numerous issues like the moral and human rights of Afghans, especially the rights of women and minorities. PM Modi and President Macron also spoke about the possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, illicit weapons and human trafficking that will stem out of the Afghan crisis. Therefore, it is evident how India as a QUAD member will bring up similar issues for discussion.

'PM Modi and Joe Biden to discuss combating terrorism'

Ahead of his US visit, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla informed that PM Modi and US President Joe Biden would discuss the need to "stem radicalism, extremism, cross-border terrorism and dismantling of global terrorist network". The development portrays India's position in the QUAD when it comes to addressing the issue of global terrorism. Even during the India-Australia two-plus-two dialogue, both QUAD members asserted that Afghanistan must not allow its soil to be used in any manner for terrorism and it should never again become a safe haven for "breeding and training" of terrorists, as the two countries held a detailed discussion on the situation in the war-torn country after its takeover by the Taliban.

The dialogue took place on September 11, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. India and Australia called for combating terrorism without any compromise. The meeting was chaired by India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne.

"Today is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. It is a reminder- if one is still needed- of the importance of combating terrorism without compromise," S Jaishankar had said during the meeting "Close as we are to its epicentre, let us appreciate the value of international cooperation," he said, apparently referring to Pakistan with India often describing it as the "epicentre" of terrorism.

On the other hand, Payne stated that Australia shares a very strong interest in ensuring that Afghanistan never again becomes a "safe haven for breeding or training of terrorists", noting that it is an abiding concern of the international community. "Along with the ongoing fight of terrorism, the future of Afghanistan remains a central concern to both of us," she said.

"Both of our countries have been victims of appaling terrorist attacks and this day, the 11th of September will be forever remembered for those terrible events 20 years ago when terrorism struck at the heart of our friend the United States, and by extension also a modern pluralist and democratic world," Payne said. "It is fitting that minister Dutton and I should be here on this anniversary with such an important democratic partner," she added.

Therefore, India's close engagement with its global allies, mainly its QUAD partners indicate how it is taking a stand against terrorism.

What is QUAD?

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue also known as the QUAD, was formed in 2007 by then Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, with the support of US Vice President Dick Cheney along with then Australian PM John Howard and India's PM Manmohan Singh. However, with China issuing formal diplomatic protests, Australia during PM Kevin Rudd’s tenure withdrew from it due to the evolving tensions between the US and China. However, India, Japan, and the United States continued holding joint naval and military exercises. Thereafter, the QUAD was revived with Australia re-joining the alliance in order to counter China militarily and diplomatically in the South China Sea. China's misadventure in Ladakh while indulging in a faceoff with the Indian Army has also been criticised by the members as well as the global community. In 2021, the QUAD declared "a shared vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific", thus countering China's aggression in the region.

(With Inputs from PTI)

