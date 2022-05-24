After Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his official visit to Japan for the third Quad leaders summit in Tokyo, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that there was an excellent warmth between the leaders during the summit. He added that they also held productive and meaningful discussions that were marked by a cooperative and constructive agenda.

The Quad leaders summit was attended by PM Modi, his Japanese and Australian counterparts Fumio Kishida and Anthony Albanese and United States President Joe Biden. PM Modi also held separate bilateral meetings with Quad leaders.

'Challenges & Opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region was discussed'

The Foreign Secretary said that the leaders discussed the challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific regions. COVID-19 pandemic, post-COVID recovery, and building of preparedness in terms of health infrastructure were also discussed very extensively.

"Action-oriented cooperation among Quad partners and the countries of the Indo-Pacific for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific aimed at peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Discussions were focused on mutually beneficial consultations," Kwatra said.

Amid China's increasingly intimidatory behaviour, the Quad on Tuesday announced a new initiative for the Indo-Pacific that allows the partner nations to fully monitor the water on their shores and help ensure peace and stability in the region.

"The cooperation within the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) will be structured along four of its pillars, discussions among the Quad countries will start on these 4 pillars and based on that we will decide which pillar to progress at what speed," Kwatra added.

'Quad condemned Pakistan-sponsored 26/11 & Pathankot attacks'

The Foreign Secretary also took note that the leaders of Quad unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism and reiterated their condemnation of terrorist attacks, including Pathankot and 26/11 attacks perpetrated by Pakistan-based terror outfits.

In a Quad Joint Leaders' statement, PM Modi, US President Biden, Japanese PM Kishida and Australian PM Anthony Albanese reiterated that there could be no justification for acts of terror. "We condemn unequivocally terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations," the statement said.

On Japan's claim on Chinese and Russian warplanes flying near Quad summit airspace, Kwatra said that "It is not right for India to comment".

Japan had claimed that China and Russia allegedly deployed their jets and warships near the summit venue in Tokyo and in key strategic areas near Japan. However, China called it PLA Navy's "routine drills and a part of the country's efforts to "safeguard its strategic security."