Quad Leaders Pen Joint Op-Ed; Call Partnership 'spark Of Hope' Amid Pandemic & Vow To Meet

A day after the QUAD summit by four world leaders—US President Joe Biden, PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, they have written a joint Op-Ed on Saturday terming their partnership as a “spark of hope to light the path ahead” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Op-Ed, the leaders wrote, “The COVID-19 pandemic is among the greatest risks to health and economic stability in recent history, and we must work in partnership to stop it in its tracks. Now, we are launching an ambitious effort to help end Covid-19. Together, we pledge to expand and accelerate production in India of safe, accessible, and effective vaccines. We will partner at each stage to ensure that vaccines are administered throughout the Indo-Pacific region into 2022. We will combine our scientific ingenuity, financing, formidable productive capacity, and long history of global-health partnership to surge the supply of life-saving vaccines, in close collaboration with multilateral organizations including the World Health Organization and Covax Facility. Our vaccine initiative will be guided by a Quad Vaccine Experts Working Group that brings together the sharpest scientific leaders from Australia, India, Japan, and the United States to meet the region’s pressing needs. And though the pandemic prevents us from meeting in person, we will do so before the end of 2021. The promises we make today must translate into a healthier and more prosperous Indo-Pacific tomorrow."

“Over the course of these past months, each of us has grieved the suffering that our people and the world have endured. But in this dark hour, our partnership offers a spark of hope to lightâ€¯the path ahead. Our foundations of democracy and a commitment to engagement unite us. We know we canâ€¯provide for theâ€¯safety and prosperity of our people at home by confronting global crises together, with purposeâ€¯and resolve. We summon from tragedy the strength and resilience to unify and overcome. And we recommit ourselves, once again, to an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, secure, and prosperous," they added. READ | QUAD leaders pledge to strengthen cooperation & strive for 'free, open, inclusive' region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday and shared the joint Op-Ed published by The Washington Post.

As the Quad works towards a free, open, secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific, @POTUS @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP, PM @sugawitter and I write about our shared vision. https://t.co/S4so5NWtC9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2021

QUAD Summit

The QUAD leaders on March 12 vowed to strive for a “free, open and inclusive” region unconstrained by “coercion” - referring to China which is flexing its military muscle in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. In a joint statement issued after the Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral alliance attended by US President Joe Biden, PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga, the leaders pledged to strengthen cooperation on the “defining challenges of our time”. They also said that the four countries are committed to working together and with a range of partners.

The leaders said that they will continue to prioritize the role of international law in the maritime domain, particularly as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and facilitate collaboration, including in maritime security, to meet challenges to the rules-based maritime order in the East and South China Seas. ''Full of potential, the Quad looks forward to the future; it seeks to uphold peace and prosperity and strengthen democratic resilience, based on universal values," the joint statement said.