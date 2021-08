QUAD Maritime Power Show At Exercise Malabar For Second Consecutive Year

Indian Navy is participating in the sea phase of Exercise Malabar 2021 from 26 to 29 August, 2021 with QUAD countries, including the US Navy (USN), Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and the Royal Australian Navy (RAN). This year marks the 25th edition of Exercise Malabar, being hosted by USN in the Western Pacific.

Malabar series of maritime exercises commenced in 1992 as an IN-USN Exercise. In 2015, JMSDF joined Malabar as a permanent member. The 2020 edition witnessed the participation of the Royal Australian Navy.

Indian Navy's participation in Exercise Malabar 2021

The Indian Navy’s participation includes INS Shivalik and INS Kadmatt and P8I patrol aircraft led by Rear Admiral Tarun Sobti, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF). The US Navy will be represented by USS Barry, USNS Rappahannock, USNS Big Horn and P8A patrol aircraft. The Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force will be represented by JS Kaga, Murasame and Shiranui, in addition to a submarine and P1 patrol aircraft. The Royal Australian Navy will be represented by HMAS Warramunga.

The IN ships sailed from Guam where they participated in Operational Turn Around from 21-24 August. During this phase, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Adm AB Singh, exchanged views with counterparts in the US Navy.

MALABAR-21 would witness complex exercises including anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drills, and other manoeuvres and tactical exercises. The exercise will provide an opportunity for participating navies to derive benefit from each other’s expertise and experiences.

The conduct of the exercise while observing health protocols during the COVID-19 global pandemic is a testimony to the synergy between the participating navies and their shared vision for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Philippine Navy welcomes Indian vessels

On 23 August, the BRP Antonio Luna (Frigate, FF 151) of the Philippine Navy welcomed the two Indian Navy ships -- INS Ranvijay (Guided Missile Destroyer, D55) and INS Kora (Guided Missile Corvette, P61) and carried out a Maritime Partnership Exercise in the West Philippine Sea. The participating ships of both the navies were pleased with the consolidation of interoperability achieved through this operational interaction at sea.

(Image credit: PIB)