QUAD Meet Will Provide Opportunity To Discuss 'issues Of Shared Interest': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 said that he will be attending the First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit along with the other three leaders later in the evening. Ahead of the meet, PM Modi took to Twitter and said that the summit will offer QUAD leaders a chance to discuss a wide range of regional and global issues of shared interest. Besides PM Modi, the virtual QUAD meet will be attended by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga.

Quad leaders to discuss COVID-19, climate crisis, China

Earlier on March 10, MEA had confirmed in a statement that PM Modi will take part in the historic meet adding that the leaders will hold a discussion on a range of topics. The ministry also informed that the Leaders will discuss ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and explore opportunities for collaboration in ensuring "safe, equitable and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region."

"The Leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The Summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary challenges such as resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change," the statement read. READ | QUAD meet: Leaders will have an 'honest and open discussion on China', says US official

Meanwhile, as China fired a response to the historic meet calling for 'mutual cooperation, a US senior administration official said that the leaders will have an 'open discussion about China's role on the global stage.' The official said that US President Joe Biden and the other three leaders "will open about some of the concerns" hinting at China's growing expansionism.

"I believe that the leaders tomorrow in their private discussion will be open about some of the concerns they have. And I do believe that there will be an honest, open discussion about China's role on the global stage," the official said as quoted by ANI.

Earlier, foreign ministers of the QUAD countries had met on February 18 in the backdrop of concerns over China's actions across the south pacific region. The meeting between the foreign minister had reiterated the group’s commitment to a rules-based world order underpinned by respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty.